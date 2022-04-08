Menu
Agnes Delores Langhorne
FUNERAL HOME
Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home
64 Cartersville Rd
Cumberland, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Viewing
Apr, 9 2022
1:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home
LANGHORNE, Agnes Delores, entered into eternal rest on April 1, 2022. She leaves to cherish fond memories one son, Aaron Langhorne; two grandchildren, Laquana Bryant, Kristopher Boysel; one great-grandson, Keymonta Bryant; one brother, Ronald Langhorne; one sister, Estelle Bailey; one aunt, Nancy Moore (Samuel); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A public viewing will take place Saturday, April 9, from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home, Cumberland, Va. Funeral services are scheduled for Sunday, April 10, 2022, 2 p.m. at Unity Community Church, Powhatan, Va. Interment in Center Union Baptist Church Cemetery, Cumberland, Va. Rev. Dr. Cavell Phillips officiating; Rev. Carl Hamiel, eulogist.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 8, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
9
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home
64 Cartersville Rd, Cumberland, VA
Apr
10
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Unity Community Church
Powhatan, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home
