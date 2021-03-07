FARMER, Agnes Lilly Miller, 95, of Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 4, 2021. She was preceded in death by her father, Roy Miller; mother, Elva Woodcock Miller; and loving husband of 78 years, Delmer C. Farmer. She is survived by her children, Dale Moore (Ollie) and Ronald Farmer Sr. (Marilyn); grandchildren, Lisa Jenks (Roger), Cathy Moore, Robert Moore (Lisa), Ronnie Farmer Jr. (Mary) and Melissa Snider (Marc). She is also survived by 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. During her lifetime and after retiring from Allied Chemical Company, she enjoyed reading, gardening, church, traveling and spending time with her family and friends from the various senior groups. She was a faithful member of Cloverhill Baptist Church. Family will receive friends Sunday, March 14, 4 to 6 p.m. at Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. She will be laid to rest privately next to her husband in Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Cloverhill Baptist Church, Women's Missionary Fellowship, 3100 Courthouse Rd., Chesterfield, Va. 23236.