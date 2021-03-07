Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Agnes Lilly Miller Farmer
FUNERAL HOME
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd
Richmond, VA
FARMER, Agnes Lilly Miller, 95, of Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 4, 2021. She was preceded in death by her father, Roy Miller; mother, Elva Woodcock Miller; and loving husband of 78 years, Delmer C. Farmer. She is survived by her children, Dale Moore (Ollie) and Ronald Farmer Sr. (Marilyn); grandchildren, Lisa Jenks (Roger), Cathy Moore, Robert Moore (Lisa), Ronnie Farmer Jr. (Mary) and Melissa Snider (Marc). She is also survived by 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. During her lifetime and after retiring from Allied Chemical Company, she enjoyed reading, gardening, church, traveling and spending time with her family and friends from the various senior groups. She was a faithful member of Cloverhill Baptist Church. Family will receive friends Sunday, March 14, 4 to 6 p.m. at Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. She will be laid to rest privately next to her husband in Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Cloverhill Baptist Church, Women's Missionary Fellowship, 3100 Courthouse Rd., Chesterfield, Va. 23236.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 7 to Mar. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
14
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Agnes worked for me for years at Allied, she was a faithful worker and took pride in her job, Prayers to her family. Curtis Stilwell Chester, Va.
Curtis Stilwell
March 7, 2021
Ron and Marilyn our thoughts and prayers are with you. You have been through hard times this year may God bless you.
Margaret and Hank
March 7, 2021
Sorry to hear about the passing of your Mom. She is now at peace with your Dad. Just remember all the good memories you had. Prayers to you Ron and Marilyn and all your families. Shirley and Scott
Shirley Hoskin
March 7, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
March 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results