TERRY, Agnes Hale Samford, age 81, of Gainesville, Va., formerly of Great Falls, Va., passed away December 18, 2021. Raised in Alberta, Va., Agnes was the daughter of the late Emory Hale and Katharine Jones Samford. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, David Thomas Terry; her four sons, William Samford Terry and wife, Natalya, James Edward Terry and wife, Catherine, David Emory Terry and Joseph Leigh Terry and girlfriend, Theresa; her grandchildren, David and Sophia Terry, Nathan, Brandon and Alyssa Terry, and Grace, CC and Jamie Langford; her sister, Katharine Ann Samford; and friend, Emily Tilley; her brother, Emory Hale Samford Jr.; her niece, Katharine S. Railey and husband, Edward; and two nephews, Jack and Samford Railey. Agnes was a graduate of Brunswick High School and James Madison College. She loved her family and friends, traveling and playing cards. Her contagious laugh will always be remembered. One of her favorite sayings was: "There's a special place in Heaven for the mother of four boys." Funeral services will be conducted at 12 noon Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Williams Funeral Home, Lawrenceville, with a private burial at Bethel Church Cemetery, Alberta, Va. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church, c/o Becky Hinkle, 1305 Flat Rock Rd., Alberta, Va. 23821. Online condolences may be made at williamsfuneralhomeva.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 26, 2021.