Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Agnes Hale Samford Terry
FUNERAL HOME
Williams Funeral Home & Crematory
410 Windsor Ave
Lawrenceville, VA
TERRY, Agnes Hale Samford, age 81, of Gainesville, Va., formerly of Great Falls, Va., passed away December 18, 2021. Raised in Alberta, Va., Agnes was the daughter of the late Emory Hale and Katharine Jones Samford. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, David Thomas Terry; her four sons, William Samford Terry and wife, Natalya, James Edward Terry and wife, Catherine, David Emory Terry and Joseph Leigh Terry and girlfriend, Theresa; her grandchildren, David and Sophia Terry, Nathan, Brandon and Alyssa Terry, and Grace, CC and Jamie Langford; her sister, Katharine Ann Samford; and friend, Emily Tilley; her brother, Emory Hale Samford Jr.; her niece, Katharine S. Railey and husband, Edward; and two nephews, Jack and Samford Railey. Agnes was a graduate of Brunswick High School and James Madison College. She loved her family and friends, traveling and playing cards. Her contagious laugh will always be remembered. One of her favorite sayings was: "There's a special place in Heaven for the mother of four boys." Funeral services will be conducted at 12 noon Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Williams Funeral Home, Lawrenceville, with a private burial at Bethel Church Cemetery, Alberta, Va. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church, c/o Becky Hinkle, 1305 Flat Rock Rd., Alberta, Va. 23821. Online condolences may be made at williamsfuneralhomeva.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Williams Funeral Home
410 Windsor Ave, Lawrenceville, VA
Dec
29
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Williams Funeral Home
410 Windsor Ave, Lawrenceville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Williams Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Williams Funeral Home & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Alison Leonard-Morgan
December 27, 2021
What a wonderful mother and friend and will be greatly missed by all.
Emilie Tilley
December 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results