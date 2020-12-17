Menu
Aja Helene Nielsen Ross
1928 - 2020
BORN
1928
DIED
2020
ROSS, Mrs. Aja Helene Nielsen, wife of Richard Glen Ross (deceased), passed peacefully on December 9, 2020. She was born in Copenhagen, Denmark on July 5, 1928, as the daughter of Elly Helene Nielsen and Fritz Jerome Hueg. After marrying Richard, Aja became an American citizen and lived for many years in Heidelberg, Germany, and then in Virginia with her husband and three children. Aja was a polyglot, fluent in Danish, German and English, and enjoyed years of teaching at the Fort Lee Language Center. In addition to her skill in languages, she was a consummate businesswoman, always investigating real estate, bonds and stocks; she was quite proud of being a self-taught and wise investor. Aja was also a supporter and participant in all the arts – drama, music, studio art. Like her husband, she enjoyed travel and experiencing different cultures which supported their shared interest in politics, global affairs and current events. Aja leaves behind daughter, Pamela Ross Merola (husband, Michael, son, Nicholas and daughter, Rachael); daughter, Ilona Ross Bulen (husband, William, son, Dafoe); Stephen Wesley Ross (wife, Annette, daughter, Stella). Aja will be missed, as is her husband, Richard. They were a successful couple formed in the crucible of WWII and through hard work and careful planning, had a stimulating and rewarding life in both Europe and America. They were truly an international couple. Mange tak, mor.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 17, 2020.
