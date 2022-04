DRIGGERS, AL W., 70, of Mechanicsville, died suddenly March 21, 2021, after having heart surgery. He was preceded in death by a sister, Mary V. He is survived by his wife, Lydia; two daughters, five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and one sister. He was a Navy veteran and served on the U.S.S. Enterprise. A memorial service will be held at a later date. See blileys.com for condolences.