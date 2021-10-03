GARY, Alan Christian, 31, of Mechanicsville, left this world on September 25, 2021, to go to his eternal heavenly home to live with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Mason Morrison, Shirley Harver; his paternal grandparents, Sonny Gary, Janet G. Williams and T.C. Williams. Christian is survived by his mother, Melanie; his father, Dwayne (Lisa); brothers, Nathan Parry (Amy), Aaron Gary; sister, Hannah Pearson (Isaac); stepsiblings, Josh, Brittany; nephew, Luke Parry; niece, Carleigh Parry; as well as numerous family and friends. Christian was a lover of all things, especially his family and any animal that he came in contact with. He will be remembered as a kind, gentle soul who never met a stranger. He will forever live in our hearts. A funeral service for Christian will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 4, 2021 at Life Church, 8378 Atlee Road, Mechanicsville, Virginia 23116. Online condolences may be left at www.nelsenrichmond.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2021.