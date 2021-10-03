Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Alan Christian Gary
FUNERAL HOME
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue
Richmond, VA
GARY, Alan Christian, 31, of Mechanicsville, left this world on September 25, 2021, to go to his eternal heavenly home to live with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Mason Morrison, Shirley Harver; his paternal grandparents, Sonny Gary, Janet G. Williams and T.C. Williams. Christian is survived by his mother, Melanie; his father, Dwayne (Lisa); brothers, Nathan Parry (Amy), Aaron Gary; sister, Hannah Pearson (Isaac); stepsiblings, Josh, Brittany; nephew, Luke Parry; niece, Carleigh Parry; as well as numerous family and friends. Christian was a lover of all things, especially his family and any animal that he came in contact with. He will be remembered as a kind, gentle soul who never met a stranger. He will forever live in our hearts. A funeral service for Christian will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 4, 2021 at Life Church, 8378 Atlee Road, Mechanicsville, Virginia 23116. Online condolences may be left at www.nelsenrichmond.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Life Church
8378 Atlee Road, Mechanicsville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Sending love and prayers , I know your hearts are breaking So sorry for the passing of your son
Betty and Frank DeLuke
Other
October 4, 2021
What a lovely young man. He did such a great job speaking at both Janet and TC's funerals. He will be greatly missed.
Patricia B Hawes
Other
October 4, 2021
To let go of someone so young has an unimaginable hurt - a "Heart Hurt"! My heart goes out to his family and friends! Love and Hugs! Pat
Pat Hendricks
October 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results