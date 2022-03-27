MACDONALD, Alan R., 82, passed from the arms of his beloved wife, Patricia and into the arms of his Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, December 24, 2021, at Patriot's Colony in Williamsburg, Va. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life service for Alan at Williamsburg Community Chapel at 2 p.m. on April 2, 2022. Bright colors may be worn. Due to COVID and a concern for the health of everyone, only light refreshments will be served after the service. Alan will be interred in Blue Hill Cemetery in Braintree, Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to World Vision in honor of Alan and Patricia MacDonald. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2022.