ADAMS, Brother Albert John, went to join his heavenly father on Monday, June 21, 2021. He was born July 7, 1944 in Bay Bridge Brooklyn, N.Y. Brother Adams worked for many years as a project manager and was known for his compassion and words of wisdom to those around him. This was due to his strength and faith in God and his church (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints). Brother Adams is survived by his wife, Marie Adams. He was a devoted father to Christopher (Carmella), Albert (Sondra) and Jeffery; as well as a loving grandfather to Jeffery Jr., Makayla, Collin, Drake, Arianna and Wyatt. Brother Adams has touched the lives of all around him and will be forever missed. A visitation was held on Thursday, June 24, 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Bennett's Funeral Home in Mechanicsville. Funeral services will be held Friday (TODAY), June 25, 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Mechanicsville.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 25 to Jun. 30, 2021.