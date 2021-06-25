Menu
Brother Albert John Adams
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd
Mechanicsville, VA
ADAMS, Brother Albert John, went to join his heavenly father on Monday, June 21, 2021. He was born July 7, 1944 in Bay Bridge Brooklyn, N.Y. Brother Adams worked for many years as a project manager and was known for his compassion and words of wisdom to those around him. This was due to his strength and faith in God and his church (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints). Brother Adams is survived by his wife, Marie Adams. He was a devoted father to Christopher (Carmella), Albert (Sondra) and Jeffery; as well as a loving grandfather to Jeffery Jr., Makayla, Collin, Drake, Arianna and Wyatt. Brother Adams has touched the lives of all around him and will be forever missed. A visitation was held on Thursday, June 24, 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Bennett's Funeral Home in Mechanicsville. Funeral services will be held Friday (TODAY), June 25, 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Mechanicsville.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 25 to Jun. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Mechanicsville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Evelyn McGrady
Friend
October 11, 2021
I just found out that Al passed away. He was a great person. God bless him and your family.
Sonny LaPlante
July 1, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Brother Adams' passing. I have fond memories of him and his loving support of Nathanial and I. He is a kind man. I will miss him being here on earth with us.
Lenore Andrews
June 30, 2021
Thank you for your kindness over and over so many times throughout the years. We highly respected you and we will not forget you. Fly high like an angel. Love always, your pharmacist friend.
Laurie Elder
Work
June 27, 2021
