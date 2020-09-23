CHANDLER, Albert B. "Hap", 94, passed away September 21, 2020. He is survived by his devoted wife, Doris; two sons, A. Brent Chandler and Bryan K. Chandler; daughter-in-law, Susan L. Chandler; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Mr. Chandler worked at Hawthorne as an auto painter and at Walmart as a greeter for many years. He was a lifetime member of Tuckahoe Rescue Squad, a member of Glen Allen Masonic Lodge No. 131 and served in the Navy during WWII. He was a loving husband and father. He could always put a smile on your face and everyday was your birthday. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St., where funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, September 26, with interment to follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 23, 2020.