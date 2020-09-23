Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Albert B. "Hap" Chandler
CHANDLER, Albert B. "Hap", 94, passed away September 21, 2020. He is survived by his devoted wife, Doris; two sons, A. Brent Chandler and Bryan K. Chandler; daughter-in-law, Susan L. Chandler; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Mr. Chandler worked at Hawthorne as an auto painter and at Walmart as a greeter for many years. He was a lifetime member of Tuckahoe Rescue Squad, a member of Glen Allen Masonic Lodge No. 131 and served in the Navy during WWII. He was a loving husband and father. He could always put a smile on your face and everyday was your birthday. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St., where funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, September 26, with interment to follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Calling hours
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home
11020 W. Broad St.
Sep
26
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home
11020 W. Broad St.
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Albert (AB) was a really good man. I met him in 1966 when I joined the Tuckahoe Volunteer Rescue Squad where he was a seasoned member. He taught me, and many more who came after me, much about emergency medical services and the true care we should show the persons placed in our care. I have known no finer man than AB. My wife, Carolyn, and I have always been fond of AB and his wife Doris. AB will be remembered always.
Frank Harris
Friend
September 22, 2020