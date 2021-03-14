CLARK, Albert Luther, 95, of Mechanicsville, formerly of Lady Lake, Florida and Heathsville, Virginia, passed away peacefully on March 9, 2021. He is survived by three sons, Glenn (Nancy), Wayne (Kristi), Jesse (Andrea); two daughters, Sharon, Nancy Postans (Jeff); 11 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Marjorie Viar Green; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Geraldine Viar; parents, Willard David and Helen Headley; brothers, Donald and Bernard; and sisters, Evelyn Cummings, Ernestine Hersey, Miriam Medley and Indiana Shepp. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 1, 11 a.m. at Smithland Baptist Church in Heathsville, Virginia, with grandsons, Reverend Casey Clark and Reverend Nathan Clark officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his name to Smithland Baptist Church, 1047 Walnut Point Road, Heathsville, Virginia 22473.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2021.