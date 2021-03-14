CLARK, Albert Luther, 95, of Mechanicsville, formerly of Lady Lake, Florida and Heathsville, Virginia, passed away peacefully on March 9, 2021. He is survived by three sons, Glenn (Nancy), Wayne (Kristi), Jesse (Andrea); two daughters, Sharon, Nancy Postans (Jeff); 11 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Marjorie Viar Green; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Geraldine Viar; parents, Willard David and Helen Headley; brothers, Donald and Bernard; and sisters, Evelyn Cummings, Ernestine Hersey, Miriam Medley and Indiana Shepp. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 1, 11 a.m. at Smithland Baptist Church in Heathsville, Virginia, with grandsons, Reverend Casey Clark and Reverend Nathan Clark officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his name to Smithland Baptist Church, 1047 Walnut Point Road, Heathsville, Virginia 22473.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2021.
Albert & Geraldine brought us together in 1961 and we have maintained a relationship all these years. We are thankful for them!
Bernard & Margie Smith
March 16, 2021
It saddens my heart that we now have Aunt Geraldine and Uncle Albert with our Lord instead of us, but know they are together once again. We are ever grateful that these two brought us together 59 years ago. It was wonderful to celebrate at times when we could our anniversaries, birthdays, gatherings. With all our love and continued memories.