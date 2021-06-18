DEAN, Albert Joseph, 78, of Midlothian, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 11, 2021. He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Tricia; five remarkable children, Shelly, Paddi, Eddie, Larry and Fletcher, and their spouses; his brother, John W. Dean of Hillsboro, Va.; 11 beloved grandchildren and a host of adored nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. A revered patriarch, he led his family with his example of integrity and his big-hearted goodwill to everyone he met.
Dean was a 1961 graduate of J.E.B. Stuart High School in Falls Church, Va., where he was a halfback on the Raiders varsity football team. He later attended night classes at the University of Virginia's satellite campus in Arlington. A resident of Midlothian since 1974, he was a District Manager for Verizon (formerly C&P Telephone Co.). Over his four-decade career, he never missed a day of work.
A.J., or Al, was a lifelong golfer who began as a teenaged caddy at Fairfax Country Club, where he later became a member. He loved and respected golf as a sport of honor and a test of character and, most importantly, for its spirit of camaraderie. Al and his longtime golfing buddies, known by a name unprintable in a family newspaper, were fiercely loyal with their own customs, such as the "1 Iron Nog" homebrew which they shared during the holidays, along with esoteric lingo and private jokes never to be divulged.
Al was a diehard fan of the Washington Football Team, dating from his boyhood attending Redskins games at the old Griffith Stadium in D.C. He likewise rooted for all Wahoo athletic teams, and was a frequent spectator at basketball games at the John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville. He coached little league football and basketball with an emphasis on fundamentals and a mantra to "act like you've been there" after a win and sportsmanship coupled with a passion for improvement after a loss.
Al had an abiding love of the music of his youth in the 1950s — doo-wop, R&B and early rock 'n' roll. His favorites included Billy Ward & the Dominoes, the Clovers and Bo Diddley, many of whom he saw perform in all their glory at the Howard Theatre in D.C. Al and Tricia relished any opportunity to dance the night away to classic jukebox oldies.
Admired as a person of principle and strong opinions, Al had a disdain for tardiness, the Hokies, "cart-path only" and slow play on the golf course. He was fond of fireworks, ice-cold Cokes, old dogs, turnip greens, secondhand VW Bugs, blended Scotch, high-quality mulch, cheap cigars, athletes who "hustled," fresh shrimp from the Outer Banks and holding court with family and friends during the holidays in the unheated tool shed at the Dean compound, where "let 'er rip" free speech and open debate was not only encouraged but demanded.
There will be a private memorial service for the family and there will be a Celebration of Life held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Parkinson's Foundation (www.parkinson.org
).
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 18, 2021.