I was so saddened to hear of Al's passing. He was a fixture at Salisbury for so many years, it's hard to imagine him not being here. As a young member in the 90's, I was paired with Al in a golf tournament and had the time of my life riding with him for the day. He had a fantastic sense of humor, yet was a fierce competitor on the course and I always admired that about him. As Larry said, Al was certainly "one of a kind" and he will be sorely missed. Sending healing prayers to the family.

David Archibald June 21, 2021