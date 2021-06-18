Menu
Albert Joseph Dean
Woody Funeral Home Parham
DEAN, Albert Joseph, 78, of Midlothian, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 11, 2021. He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Tricia; five remarkable children, Shelly, Paddi, Eddie, Larry and Fletcher, and their spouses; his brother, John W. Dean of Hillsboro, Va.; 11 beloved grandchildren and a host of adored nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. A revered patriarch, he led his family with his example of integrity and his big-hearted goodwill to everyone he met.

Dean was a 1961 graduate of J.E.B. Stuart High School in Falls Church, Va., where he was a halfback on the Raiders varsity football team. He later attended night classes at the University of Virginia's satellite campus in Arlington. A resident of Midlothian since 1974, he was a District Manager for Verizon (formerly C&P Telephone Co.). Over his four-decade career, he never missed a day of work.

A.J., or Al, was a lifelong golfer who began as a teenaged caddy at Fairfax Country Club, where he later became a member. He loved and respected golf as a sport of honor and a test of character and, most importantly, for its spirit of camaraderie. Al and his longtime golfing buddies, known by a name unprintable in a family newspaper, were fiercely loyal with their own customs, such as the "1 Iron Nog" homebrew which they shared during the holidays, along with esoteric lingo and private jokes never to be divulged.

Al was a diehard fan of the Washington Football Team, dating from his boyhood attending Redskins games at the old Griffith Stadium in D.C. He likewise rooted for all Wahoo athletic teams, and was a frequent spectator at basketball games at the John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville. He coached little league football and basketball with an emphasis on fundamentals and a mantra to "act like you've been there" after a win and sportsmanship coupled with a passion for improvement after a loss.

Al had an abiding love of the music of his youth in the 1950s — doo-wop, R&B and early rock 'n' roll. His favorites included Billy Ward & the Dominoes, the Clovers and Bo Diddley, many of whom he saw perform in all their glory at the Howard Theatre in D.C. Al and Tricia relished any opportunity to dance the night away to classic jukebox oldies.

Admired as a person of principle and strong opinions, Al had a disdain for tardiness, the Hokies, "cart-path only" and slow play on the golf course. He was fond of fireworks, ice-cold Cokes, old dogs, turnip greens, secondhand VW Bugs, blended Scotch, high-quality mulch, cheap cigars, athletes who "hustled," fresh shrimp from the Outer Banks and holding court with family and friends during the holidays in the unheated tool shed at the Dean compound, where "let 'er rip" free speech and open debate was not only encouraged but demanded.

There will be a private memorial service for the family and there will be a Celebration of Life held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Parkinson's Foundation (www.parkinson.org).
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 18, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Tricia, Sometimes there are no words. Be sure that we will never forget Al Dean. With sympathy and friendship, Kevin and Colleen
Kevin and Colleen Girts
Friend
July 25, 2021
I was so saddened to hear of Al's passing. He was a fixture at Salisbury for so many years, it's hard to imagine him not being here. As a young member in the 90's, I was paired with Al in a golf tournament and had the time of my life riding with him for the day. He had a fantastic sense of humor, yet was a fierce competitor on the course and I always admired that about him. As Larry said, Al was certainly "one of a kind" and he will be sorely missed. Sending healing prayers to the family.
David Archibald
June 21, 2021
Prayers always and condolences to the family. I had the pleasure of working with Mr. Dean at C&P Telephone Company.
Margaret R. Haskell
Work
June 19, 2021
We all loved you, AJ. What wonderful golf trips we had. You are special. May GOD bless your family.
Reed Schweickert
Friend
June 19, 2021
I was the other half back on that 1961 football team. Albert couldn't see very well, so anytime there was a pass play called to the right side he would come over and play left half back and I would play right half back and take the past place Albert was a better runner. Albert was a fun character and a great teammate.
John Blackwell well I'll
June 18, 2021
I had the pleasure of working for Al at Elwood Avenue many years ago. He was a great manager and always took care of his employees. My deepest sympathies for the family.
Martha Skelton
Work
June 18, 2021
I remember working for Al in the District Office and he was so handsome! He gave sweater vests an awesome look! He was a great Manager and gave his all to the Company. I will miss you Al and seeing your face at the various Company functions we attended. My deepest sympathy to Tricia, your children and grandchildren.
Jayne Voelker
June 18, 2021
Will always remember Al as a young man when he first went to work for Beryl May in Arlington. He never lost his youthful look. My deepest sympathies to the family.
Jan Belote
Work
June 18, 2021
My condolences to the Dean family. I had the good fortune and pleasure of working with and knowing Al from 1979 to 1982 when I was the AT&T Long Lines District Operations Manager at Richmond. Al along with his C&P colleagues were very cordial and welcoming to me upon my transfer to Richmond and I enjoyed working with him. May he rest in peace.
William R (Bill) Kelly Flemington, NJ
Work
June 18, 2021
We have such fond memories of Mr Dean!! You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers. May God comfort you during this difficult time.
Scott and Mary Beth Miles
June 18, 2021
We've lost another "one of a kind"; my condolences to the family...ltl.
Larry Wallace
June 18, 2021
