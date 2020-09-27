Menu
Albert Eugene Forstner
FORSTNER, Albert Eugene, 97, passed away gently in his sleep on September 24, 2020. He grew up on Church Hill attending St. Patrick's Church and school, before starting a 56-year career with Beckstoffer's, where he garnered a significant reputation as a skilled craftsman. Albert served his country during WWII in the South Pacific with the Seabees. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Albert and his wife celebrated 70 years of marriage in May 2015. His wife, Ruth, preceded him in death. He is survived by his son, Steven Forstner; daughter, Judy Hargitt; grandson, Donald Hargitt; granddaughter, Shannon Hargitt; and great-grandson, Shane Hargitt. The services will be private.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 27, 2020.
