FORSTNER, Albert Eugene, 97, passed away gently in his sleep on September 24, 2020. He grew up on Church Hill attending St. Patrick's Church and school, before starting a 56-year career with Beckstoffer's, where he garnered a significant reputation as a skilled craftsman. Albert served his country during WWII in the South Pacific with the Seabees. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Albert and his wife celebrated 70 years of marriage in May 2015. His wife, Ruth, preceded him in death. He is survived by his son, Steven Forstner; daughter, Judy Hargitt; grandson, Donald Hargitt; granddaughter, Shannon Hargitt; and great-grandson, Shane Hargitt. The services will be private.

