HERRICK, Albert James, age 97, of Emporia, Virginia, went on to be with the Lord on April 15, 2022. He was the husband of the late Thelma Herrick and the late Lucy Maude Harper Herrick of Emporia. Albert James Herrick's son, Kenneth Herrick (Connie) also preceded him in death. He is survived by three children, Olin Herrick, Carolyn Montgomery and Martha Hall (Terry); two stepchildren, Janet Harper (Rick) and Cliff Harper; five grandchildren, Curtis and Scott Dalby, John Vick, Jennifer and Joey Harper; eight great-grandchildren, Obrien, JC, Selena, Cheyanne, Katlyn and Allan Dalby, Dillon and Megan Gainey. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at Williams Funeral Home & Crematory of Lawrenceville, Va., followed by interment in Greensville Memorial Cemetery, Emporia, Va. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 1 p.m. Condolences may be expressed at www.williamsfuneralhomeva.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2022.