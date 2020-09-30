Menu
FORTUNE, Albert Joseph "AJ", of Covington, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020, at the age of 87. Mr. Fortune honored and served his country for four years as an airman in the United States Air Force. He was a graduate of Randolph Macon College and was retired from Overnite Transportation Company. Mr. Fortune's interests were many but the game of golf was his true passion. He will be remembered by his family as a loving husband, father and grandfather. Mr. Fortune's memory will remain with those who knew and cared for him, especially his wife of 61 years, Jean Fortune; son and daughter-in-law, Albert and Paula Fortune; grandchildren, April Fortune, Kelli Fortune; and brother, George Fortune. No services will be held at this time, www.caldwellandcowan.com to place online condolences.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 30, 2020.
