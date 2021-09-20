Menu
Albert O. Pettis
FUNERAL HOME
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard
Richmond, VA
PETTIS, Albert O., 95, of Richmond, died September 14, 2021. Surviving are his wife, Thelma Y. Pettis; daughter, Karen M. Pettis-Walden (Alfred); two grandchildren, Kyle and Kyra Walden; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Tuesday, September 21, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. The family will receve friends at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., where an Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Omega service will be held at 6 p.m. and where funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 22. Dr. Rodney Waller officiating. Entombment Forest Lawn Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Virginia Union University Athletic Department, Attn: Gregory Lewis, Executive Vice President of Finance and Business Affairs, 500 Lombardy Street, Richmond, Va. 23220. Livestream and online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
21
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 4:00p.m.
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Sep
21
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Sep
21
Service
6:00p.m.
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Sep
22
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Scott's Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My sincere condolences on the passing of Albert Pettis. May the Peace of the Lord be with the entire family Always.
Joseph F Johnson
Friend
November 4, 2021
God bless you Mrs Thelma Pettus as a great friend of my Nicholson family
Charles Nicholson Jr....
Friend
September 22, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
September 20, 2021
To my Dear Sorors and family : May God wrap His mighty arms around both of you and your family and provide everyone strength, comfort and peace. Mr. Pettis´ humor, smile and frankness will be missed. Rest In Peace Mr.Pettis.
Mr. & Mrs. Robert Holmes
Friend
September 15, 2021
To: Thelma Karen and Family, We are praying For God's Blessed Assurance to continue embracing you In The Transitioning of Your Beloved Husband, Father and Loving Family Member. We pray that you will feel God's presence near and know that We are in sympathy for you with Love and Blessings.
Gloria B. Johnson and Family
Friend
September 15, 2021
