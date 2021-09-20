PETTIS, Albert O., 95, of Richmond, died September 14, 2021. Surviving are his wife, Thelma Y. Pettis; daughter, Karen M. Pettis-Walden (Alfred); two grandchildren, Kyle and Kyra Walden; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Tuesday, September 21, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. The family will receve friends at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., where an Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Omega service will be held at 6 p.m. and where funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 22. Dr. Rodney Waller officiating. Entombment Forest Lawn Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Virginia Union University Athletic Department, Attn: Gregory Lewis, Executive Vice President of Finance and Business Affairs, 500 Lombardy Street, Richmond, Va. 23220. Livestream and online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 20, 2021.