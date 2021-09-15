My sincere condolences on the passing of Albert Pettis. May the Peace of the Lord be with the entire family Always.
Joseph F Johnson
Friend
November 4, 2021
God bless you Mrs Thelma Pettus as a great friend of my Nicholson family
Charles Nicholson Jr....
Friend
September 22, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
September 20, 2021
To my Dear Sorors and family :
May God wrap His mighty arms around both of you and your family and provide everyone strength, comfort and peace. Mr. Pettis´ humor, smile and frankness will be missed. Rest In Peace Mr.Pettis.
Mr. & Mrs. Robert Holmes
Friend
September 15, 2021
To: Thelma Karen and Family,
We are praying For God's Blessed Assurance to continue embracing you In The Transitioning of Your Beloved Husband, Father and Loving Family Member. We pray that you will feel God's presence near and know that We are in sympathy for you with Love and Blessings.