Alexander "Skippy" Gray Jr.
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Carlton T. Brooks Funeral Home
2200 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
GRAY, Alexander "Skippy", Jr., 91, departed this life Sunday, December 12, 2021. His remains rest at Carlton T. Brooks Funeral Home, 2200 Hull Street, Richmond, Va. The family will receive friends Friday, December 17, 2021, 12 to 5 p.m. Funeral service will be private.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Carlton T. Brooks Funeral Home
2200 Hull Street, Richmond, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Will miss you.
Lucille Cuffy
December 18, 2021
Sorry for your loss and it was a pleasure to know him. May he rest In peace. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Angela Eaton
December 17, 2021
So sorry for your loss
Kirk Blount
December 15, 2021
To Renee, Mrs Gilda and family. Condolences on the loss of your father & brother. We have fond memories of the days our family, husband & Father ( Joe Junius) use to hang out together. May Skippy/Mr Skippy rest in Heavenly peace. Viola Junius & Carol Junius Lucas
Carol Lucas
Friend
December 15, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Carlton T. Brooks Funeral Home
December 15, 2021
