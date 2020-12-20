Menu
Alexander Lawrence Ross
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Cremation Society of Virginia - Richmond
7542 W Broad Street
Richmond, VA
ROSS, Alexander Lawrence, "Lexie," age 79, of Richmond, beloved husband, father and Papa, passed away December 9, 2020. Born December 10, 1940, he was a graduate of Benedictine High School where he lettered in several sports. Lexie joined the Richmond Bureau of Police in 1961, serving in the K-9 patrol and retiring as Detective after a 31-and-a-half-year career. Lexie was a strong and loving husband, father and a kind and generous friend to all who knew him. Lexie raised his family with deeply rooted values of faith, kindness, generosity and hard work. He enjoyed life spending time on Lake Gaston with his family and exploring the world with his wife cruising the open seas. Preceded in death by his parents, Helen Kauffmann and Cecil A Ross; sisters, Cecilia "Tukie" Thacker and Sr. Joyce Ross; and son, William A. "Bill" Ross. Lexie is survived by his wife, Susan Pangelinan Ross; sons, Todd L. Ross and Brian C. Pangelinan (Christy); and grandchildren, Kathryn "Katie" Ross, Alexander "Alex" Ross and Conner Pangelinan. A member of St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church, Lexie served the Lord through his endless service to others and left his mark on the hearts of many friends and extended family. A memorial service and interment will be postponed until family and friends can gather safely.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
When I think of Lexie, I think of a man who knew the meaning of dedication and service. He was also expert in playful, friendly teasing. He will be missed by many.
Kathleen Gambill Hennessey
December 20, 2020
My God´s love embrace you and your family during this difficult time.
Kizmet and Family
December 20, 2020
he was truly a good man in so many ways. He will be missed
Debbie george
December 20, 2020
I used to say Lexie only teases the people he likes. I am going to miss his teasing.
Ruth and Rick Jones
December 20, 2020
Ruth Jones
December 19, 2020
