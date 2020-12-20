ROSS, Alexander Lawrence, "Lexie," age 79, of Richmond, beloved husband, father and Papa, passed away December 9, 2020. Born December 10, 1940, he was a graduate of Benedictine High School where he lettered in several sports. Lexie joined the Richmond Bureau of Police in 1961, serving in the K-9 patrol and retiring as Detective after a 31-and-a-half-year career. Lexie was a strong and loving husband, father and a kind and generous friend to all who knew him. Lexie raised his family with deeply rooted values of faith, kindness, generosity and hard work. He enjoyed life spending time on Lake Gaston with his family and exploring the world with his wife cruising the open seas. Preceded in death by his parents, Helen Kauffmann and Cecil A Ross; sisters, Cecilia "Tukie" Thacker and Sr. Joyce Ross; and son, William A. "Bill" Ross. Lexie is survived by his wife, Susan Pangelinan Ross; sons, Todd L. Ross and Brian C. Pangelinan (Christy); and grandchildren, Kathryn "Katie" Ross, Alexander "Alex" Ross and Conner Pangelinan. A member of St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church, Lexie served the Lord through his endless service to others and left his mark on the hearts of many friends and extended family. A memorial service and interment will be postponed until family and friends can gather safely.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 20, 2020.