FABIATO, Dr. Alexandre, 83, passed away on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 in Henrico County, Va. He is survived by his four children, Nicolas, Francois, Denys and Sr. Marie-Helene, along with his seven grandchildren, Alex, Maria, Julia and Gabriella, children of Francois and Adel Fabiato, Sophia, child of Nicolas and Kim Fabiato, Luke and Nate, children of Denys and Kristin Fabiato. He was blessed with a 43-year career and finally retired in 2013 at the age of 75.



He was a native of Paris, France and received his M.D. (1969) and Ph.D. (1970) degrees from the University of Paris. He began his research in the United States at the Peter Bent Brigham Hospital of Harvard Medical School with his wife, Francoise. He aimed to gain direct access to a cellular organelle, called the sarcoplasmic reticulum that stores the important signaling ion, calcium.



He joined the faculty in the department of Physiology and Biophysics at the Medical College of Virginia (MCV/VCU) in 1975. His distinguished career included many major achievements; the most significant was the clarification of excitation-contraction coupling in skeletal and cardiac muscle cells.



His publications included two Science Citation Classics. In 1983, he published a paper in the American Journal of Physiology, which introduced a fundamental concept in Cardiac physiology, namely calcium-induced calcium release. This revolutionary discovery clarified that the main contributor of calcium for cardiac muscle contraction is the sarcoplasmic reticulum, which releases calcium when stimulated by much less calcium entering the cell from the extracellular space through voltage-dependent calcium channel proteins. This finding helped shape the field of muscle excitation-contraction coupling.



He was presented the 1989 RESEARCH ACHIEVEMENT AWARD from the American Heart Association for his research. The award credited him and two other researchers that year on having "helped answer the question, what makes the heart contract - and what makes it relax. Each investigator, using his own style of scientific ingenuity, has contributed to determining the mechanism of the complicated process of excitation-contraction coupling of cardiac muscle" (1989 AHA Award Presentation).



His great affinity for mathematics led him to develop tools to calculate the free calcium concentrations in solutions and these tools have been used widely in the biomedical field. He advocated strongly for equal attention given to a clear in depth understanding of physiological processes and superb manual skills to perform the cleanest possible experiments.



His scientific legacy will live through his seminal contributions. For example, a scientific review entitled "Calcium and Heart Failure: How did we get here and Where Are We Going?" was recently published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences. This review starts with his name and contributions: "Introduction: Alexandre Fabiato M.D. Ph.D. was a pioneer in studying excitation-contraction coupling in the heart and first introduced the idea of calcium induced release from the sarcoplasmic reticulum."



He will also be remembered for his Catholic faith in God. He was a gentle man and only insisted that his children be raised with faith. He spent many Sundays delivering Holy Communion to the infirmed. He believed in martyrdom and showed us this belief through his patient endurance of suffering from a very rare disease over the last eight years. He was a great scientist and father.



His enduring and most sincere final request is to PLEASE PRAY FOR THE REPOSE OF HIS SOUL.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2021.