Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Alexis Nicole Nichols
ABOUT
Matoaca High School
FUNERAL HOME
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA
NICHOLS, Alexis Nicole, 24, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord Thursday, June 24, 2021. She was preceded in death by her father, Arley Nichols; maternal grandparents, Gordon and Maria Ross; paternal grandfather, William Riggan; and cousin, Vinnie Rinker. Alexis is survived by her mother, Annie Nichols; brother, Austin Nichols; paternal grandmother, Dorothy Riggan; niece, Vela Nichols; faithful canine companion, Ireland; and numerous loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Alexis was a 2015 graduate of Matoaca High School. At 18 years old, she was appointed to the Virginia Board for People with Disabilities and sat on many other boards. Alexis was known for her dedicated volunteer work with several organizations in the area. Her love for living life to the fullest was only surpassed by her love for God. Alexis was the epitome of kindness and love and is an inspiration to everyone who knew her. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Home, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Va. 23834. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Second Presbyterian Church, 419 West Washington Street, Petersburg, Va. 23803, with interment to follow in Blandford Cemetery, Petersburg, Va. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Canine Companions for Independence, canine.org/donate. Condolences may be registered at ealvinsmall.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
29
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
E. Alvin Small Funeral Home, Colonial Heights Chapel
2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, VA
Jun
30
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Second Presbyterian Church
419 W Washington Street, Petersburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Annie and Austin I was so sorry to hear about Alexis. Even though she was not in my class, I remember her sweet smile at Gates. Please know I am thinking about you both during this time.
Mary Ann Brooks
July 1, 2021
Annie - my heart goes out to you! I can recall in first grade Holly and Alexis being in class together and Alexis coming to our hiuse for a play date. And Holly going to your home often. I know your heart breaks, but your certainly left behind a legacy!
Jeanne Coryell
June 30, 2021
Alexis was an inspiration to me and the hundreds of physical therapy students (and girl scouts) she inspired through her teaching. Her sense of humor, passion for helping others, and willingness to share her gifts will not be forgotten.
Stacey Dusing
June 30, 2021
I served on the Statewide Independent Living Council with Alexis. I am terribly sadden by the loss of such a beautiful and inspiring young woman. Alexis, your smile, talent, and effort will be missed
Chris Grandle
June 29, 2021
I first met Alexis when I participated in the VA Lend program. She was only doing the part time version at the time. Her smile and laugh was amazing. She had an incredible spirit and was such a wonderful advocate. We once had a conversation about my daughter (who is on the shy side) and I told her that I hoped my daughter would be like her so full of life and always advocating for herself and others. I cannot express the sadness I felt when I learned that Alexis had gained her wings. But I know she is in such a much more beautiful place. She has left an impact on many people, the state of Virginia and I know the world. RIP Alexis, you will forever be missed. Sending much love to her family.
Leslie McGuinn
June 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results