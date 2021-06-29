NICHOLS, Alexis Nicole, 24, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord Thursday, June 24, 2021. She was preceded in death by her father, Arley Nichols; maternal grandparents, Gordon and Maria Ross; paternal grandfather, William Riggan; and cousin, Vinnie Rinker. Alexis is survived by her mother, Annie Nichols; brother, Austin Nichols; paternal grandmother, Dorothy Riggan; niece, Vela Nichols; faithful canine companion, Ireland; and numerous loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Alexis was a 2015 graduate of Matoaca High School. At 18 years old, she was appointed to the Virginia Board for People with Disabilities and sat on many other boards. Alexis was known for her dedicated volunteer work with several organizations in the area. Her love for living life to the fullest was only surpassed by her love for God. Alexis was the epitome of kindness and love and is an inspiration to everyone who knew her. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Home, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Va. 23834. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Second Presbyterian Church, 419 West Washington Street, Petersburg, Va. 23803, with interment to follow in Blandford Cemetery, Petersburg, Va. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Canine Companions for Independence, canine.org/donate
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 29, 2021.