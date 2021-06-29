I first met Alexis when I participated in the VA Lend program. She was only doing the part time version at the time. Her smile and laugh was amazing. She had an incredible spirit and was such a wonderful advocate. We once had a conversation about my daughter (who is on the shy side) and I told her that I hoped my daughter would be like her so full of life and always advocating for herself and others. I cannot express the sadness I felt when I learned that Alexis had gained her wings. But I know she is in such a much more beautiful place. She has left an impact on many people, the state of Virginia and I know the world. RIP Alexis, you will forever be missed. Sending much love to her family.

Leslie McGuinn June 28, 2021