BROOKS, Alfred Tolson, Jr., 83, of Richmond, Va., died on June 15, 2021. Tolson was born in Staunton, Va., and lived most of his adult life in Richmond. He was preceded in death by his father, Alfred Tolson Brooks; and his mother, Margaret Louise Brooks. He is survived by his brother, Haywood Randall Brooks (Elsa). Tolson graduated from Hampden-Sydney College and served in the U.S. Army. Tolson held positions in advertising with Richmond Corporation, the Life Insurance Company of Virginia and the American Heart Association. Tolson enjoyed gardening, reading and watching movies. The family wishes to thank Tolson's caregivers for their excellent care, kindness and love. Memorial contributions in his name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. A memorial service will be held at a future date.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 20, 2021.
