FOSTER, Alfred Lee "Ike", Sr., passed away peacefully at his home on September 5, 2021 at the age of 91. Ike was born in Richmond, Va. on July 18, 1930. He was predeceased by the love of his life and wife of 60 years, Barbara Inge Foster. Ike retired from the City of Richmond Department of Utilities after 50 years of service. He was also an MP in the Army during the Korean War. He is lovingly remembered by his children, Alfred "Al" Foster Jr. (Linda), Sheri Foster Burrus (Benny) and Dwayne Foster; grandchildren, Annette, Adam, Christopher, Tracey and Michael; great-grandchildren, A.J, Grant and Quinn. Ike was a wonderful, kind and selfless gentleman loved by all who knew him. Special love and thanks to his extended family, Burnetta and Contessa for all the love and compassion shown to him during his last few years. I know how much he appreciated it, you guys are very special to us. Also, special thanks to two of Ike's nieces who were there when he needed them, Diane and Christie. In lieu of flowers, spend time with someone with Alzheimer's. Tell them you love them, hold their hand, go for a walk with them, have some ice cream together, have a conversation with them, treat them normally and you will see a difference in them and you too. They need you!! Services will be at a later date. B.W. White Funeral Home, Aylett, Va. in charge of arrangements.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 15, 2021.