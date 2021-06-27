Menu
Rev. Alfred Wayne Franck
FRANCK, Rev. Alfred Wayne, 69, of Richmond, passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur C. and Kathleen W. Franck Sr.; sister, Carol Ann Franck; brother, David Lee Franck. Wayne was in the Army and served in the Honor Guard. He was a guard for the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, which was an honor. He was a member of the Babcock Masonic Lodge, where he served as Past Master in 1988 and 1989. He was a member of the Tall Cedars of Lebanon, where he served as Grand Tall Cedar in 1986. He was a member of the American Legion, Post 144; a lifetime member of Appalachian Trail Conference; a member at Bowl America for 40 years. He is survived by his siblings, Arthur C. Franck Jr. (Lucy), Stephen D. Franck (Renee), Judy F. Bowman (Harry), Joyce L. Franck and Anne F. Griffin; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and extended family. He is also survived by his fur baby, Ginger; longtime buddy, Jamie Cheatum; and special friend, Shirley Miller. Wayne was a lifetime member of New Bridge Baptist Church. His passion was his art, wood working, bowling. An avid reader of books, especially westerns and war stories and southern gospel music. He was an avid Atlanta Braves fan and Dallas Cowboys. Wayne's love of his God, family and country and that was how he lived his life. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 30, from 4 to 8 p.m. with a Masonic Service at 7 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where services will be held on Thursday, July 1, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Wayne, you were the best brother ever. You loved everyone and could always make me laugh with something you did or said to make my day brighter. Your love of all furbabies put a smile on your face just talking about them., especially Ginger. You will be missed and will always be in our hearts. I know momma and daddy greeted you at the pearly gates . RIP sweet brother until we meet again on Heavens golden shores. No more suffering for you. With love always
Anne Franck Griffin
Family
June 29, 2021
