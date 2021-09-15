BELL, Alfreda Greene, of Charles City County, transitioned from this life on September 9, 2021. Mrs. Bell worked for many years in the Trust and Securities departments of several Richmond area banks. "Freda," as she was known by family and friends, was predeceased by her parents, Emanuel Greene and Agnes Greene Leonard. She is survived by her husband, Rufus Bell Jr.; two sons, Courtney and Michael; three grandchildren, Eleysia, Courtney Jr. and Mya; one sister, Edna Greene Medford (Thomas); two brothers, Guy (Pamela) and Andre Greene; an uncle, Louis Johnson (Barbara); three aunts, Arnella Jones, Juanita Branch (Hugh) and Sheila Johnson; a mother-in-law, Mrs. Eva Bell; six sisters-in-law, Annie Bowman (Glenn), Lash Miles, Edith Greene (Dwight), Eva Pugh (Kevin), Etta Charity (Roscoe), Gail Thompson (Hugo); and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A celebration of Mrs. Bell's life will be held at the Vincent Funeral Home Chapel, 9923 Pocahontas Trail, Providence Forge, Virginia 23140, on Saturday, September 18, at 4 p.m. The program will be livestreamed for those who may be unable to attend. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 15, 2021.