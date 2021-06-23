Menu
Alice Blanton
Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond
3215 Cutshaw Ave
Richmond, VA
BLANTON, Alice Allport, 95, of Richmond, died on June 20, 2021. She was the widow of Clyde H. Blanton; and was preceded in death by her son, Clyde H. Blanton Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Vicki Blanton Tolbert; daughter-in-law, Suzanne Nash Blanton; five granddaughters, Julie Snell, Sara Ramsey (Todd) of Missouri, Alyson Stoakley (Michael), Anne Hunter (Matt) and Kate Thomas (Ross), all of Richmond; and nine great-grandchildren, Hailey Snell, Zoe Snell, Vail Thomas, Winters Thomas, Camille Stoakley, Clyde Stoakley, Alice Hunter, Blanton Hunter and Logan Ramsey.

Alice was a member of River Road Church, Baptist for over 50 years and a charter member of the Lydia Class. She was a member of The Woman's Club and The Tuckahoe Woman's Club. She was a volunteer at Retreat and Sheltering Arms Hospital and a former member of the Florence Nightingale Circle of Sheltering Arms.

A private graveside service will be held in Hollywood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to River Road Church, Baptist or the American Cancer Society.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 23, 2021.
