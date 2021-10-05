BOND, Alice Lane, 90, passed peacefully on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at her home at the Masonic Home of Virginia in Richmond, Va. She was preceded in death by her father, Willie Arthur Lane; and her mother, Lula Mae Lane; and the love of her life, William R. Bond Jr. She is survived by four children, William R. Bond III and his wife, Tracy, James A. Bond and his wife, Barbara, Elizabeth Sue Barnes, Richard Graham Bond and his wife, Mary Alice. She had 16 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. She was so proud of and deeply loved her family.
Alice graduated from Henry Clay High School in Ashland, Va. and received her nursing cap from Johnston-Willis Hospital in Richmond, Va. Alice served her Point of Fork Chapter, NSDAR with all her heart in many offices, including Regent in 2007 to 2009. She enjoyed genealogy and helped many of her friends in tracing their family lineages.
Alice loved to draw, do jig-saw puzzles, card games and playing bingo. She loved all the residents and staff of the Masonic Home of Virginia and especially her friends at the "Cozy Corner."
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at the Masonic Home Chapel, 500 Masonic Lane, Richmond, Va. for residents and immediate family only. Interment will be held for the family on Saturday, October 16, 1 p.m. in the Graham Family Cemetery in Graham's Forge, Va. A memorial service in her honor will be held in the spring for all family and friends, time, place and date to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Masonic Home of Virginia, 500 Masonic Ln., Richmond, Va. 23223, or Point of Fork Chapter, NSDAR, P.O. Box 55, Fork Union, Va. 23055-0055, c/o Lindsay White, Treasurer. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 5, 2021.