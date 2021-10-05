Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Alice Lane Bond
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond
3215 Cutshaw Ave
Richmond, VA
BOND, Alice Lane, 90, passed peacefully on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at her home at the Masonic Home of Virginia in Richmond, Va. She was preceded in death by her father, Willie Arthur Lane; and her mother, Lula Mae Lane; and the love of her life, William R. Bond Jr. She is survived by four children, William R. Bond III and his wife, Tracy, James A. Bond and his wife, Barbara, Elizabeth Sue Barnes, Richard Graham Bond and his wife, Mary Alice. She had 16 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. She was so proud of and deeply loved her family.

Alice graduated from Henry Clay High School in Ashland, Va. and received her nursing cap from Johnston-Willis Hospital in Richmond, Va. Alice served her Point of Fork Chapter, NSDAR with all her heart in many offices, including Regent in 2007 to 2009. She enjoyed genealogy and helped many of her friends in tracing their family lineages.

Alice loved to draw, do jig-saw puzzles, card games and playing bingo. She loved all the residents and staff of the Masonic Home of Virginia and especially her friends at the "Cozy Corner."

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at the Masonic Home Chapel, 500 Masonic Lane, Richmond, Va. for residents and immediate family only. Interment will be held for the family on Saturday, October 16, 1 p.m. in the Graham Family Cemetery in Graham's Forge, Va. A memorial service in her honor will be held in the spring for all family and friends, time, place and date to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Masonic Home of Virginia, 500 Masonic Ln., Richmond, Va. 23223, or Point of Fork Chapter, NSDAR, P.O. Box 55, Fork Union, Va. 23055-0055, c/o Lindsay White, Treasurer. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Masonic Home Chapel
500 Masonic Lane, Richmond, VA
Oct
16
Interment
1:00p.m.
Graham Family Cemetery
Graham's Forge, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
So sorry for your loss. She was a true lady and kind to everyone.
Mary Pearce Cummings
Friend
October 5, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results