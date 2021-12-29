BOYD, Alice Napier, 68, of Doswell, Va., went to be with the Lord on December 20, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her father, T.R. "Butch" Napier.



Alice is survived by her loving, devoted husband of 48 years, David Boyd; her sons, Jon Boyd (Kerri) and Steven Boyd (Staci); and grandchildren, Austin Boyd, Micah Boyd, Cassie Boyd, Luke Boyd and Peyton Boyd; and great-granddaughter, Realynn Alice Boyd. She is also survived by her mother, Phyllis Napier; sister, Rose Sherman (Bob); and brothers, Dennis Napier and Wade Napier; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews, especially Vickie Belding (Todd) and Stacey Hornsby (Josh) who lovingly cared for her.



Alice was a long-time member of Ashland Church of God after being saved at the age of 12. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, wonderful Nana, daughter, sister and friend to all. She never met a stranger. Alice was an avid gardener and homesteader and enjoyed sharing the bounty from her garden. She loved taking trips with her family, walking the beaches and just being outdoors.



The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. on January 8, 2022 at Ashland Church of God. A memorial service will immediately follow. Interment will be private.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 29, 2021.