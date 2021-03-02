Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Alice Eleanor Creager
FUNERAL HOME
Omps Funeral Home and Cremation Center - Amherst Chapel
1600 Amherst Street
Winchester, VA
CREAGER, Alice Eleanor, 93, of Richmond, Va. passed away February 26, 2021 following a massive stroke at ManorCare Imperial Health Care.

Mrs. Creager was a former resident of Winchester, Va. during the 1960s, where she was the organist and choir director at Christ Episcopal Church and also a professor of music at Shenandoah College in the late 1960s.

She is survived by her children, Charles Creager (Jane) of Huntsville, Ala., Roger Creager (Marie) of Richmond, Va. and Karen Nitti (Len) of Wilmington, Del.; along with seven grandchildren.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. A graveside service will follow the gathering at 3 p.m. at Mount Hebron Cemetery, Winchester, Va.

Please view tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
4
Memorial Gathering
1:30p.m. - 2:30p.m.
Omps Funeral Home and Cremation Center - Amherst Chapel
1600 Amherst Street, Winchester, VA
Mar
4
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Mount Hebron Cemetery
Winchester, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Omps Funeral Home and Cremation Center - Amherst Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Omps Funeral Home and Cremation Center - Amherst Chapel Amherst Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
For years in the 1960´s, my siblings and I sang in the Christ Episcopal Church youth choir. I have often thought of Mrs. Creager, and, to this day, can still picture her directing Thursday rehearsals and sitting behind that wonderful pipe organ on Sundays. She was a very special Lady. Condolences to the family.
Ann Miller
March 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results