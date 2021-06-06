CRUMPLER, Alice Raye, October 21, 1945 to June 3, 2021. Alice Raye Crumpler, 75, was born in Alexandria, La., on October 21, 1945 and went to be with the Lord on June 3, 2021. She will be interred in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk, Va. She is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, Vernon Lee Crumpler Jr. She was the proud mother of five children, Beth Ferrell (Susan), Heather Bates, Earl Taylor (Christy), Vernon Crumpler III (Michelle) and Christopher Crumpler (Jenny); 11 grandchildren, Melyssa Hubbard (Nate), Michelle Ferrell, James Bates, Dustin Taylor, Levi Crumpler, Aiden Crumpler, Jadelyn Taylor, Addie Taylor, Zachary Crumpler, Emily Crumpler and Jace Taylor; and one great-grandchild, Marceline Bates.



She was a member of the Gum Springs United Methodist Church. The family received guests at Norman Funeral Chapel in Goochland, Va., on Saturday, June 5, 2021 from 4 to 6 p.m. The funeral will be conducted at Gum Springs United Methodist Church on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. by Paster Dan Kim.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 6 to Jun. 10, 2021.