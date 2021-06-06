Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Alice Raye Crumpler
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Norman Funeral Home
2982 River Rd W
Goochland, VA
CRUMPLER, Alice Raye, October 21, 1945 to June 3, 2021. Alice Raye Crumpler, 75, was born in Alexandria, La., on October 21, 1945 and went to be with the Lord on June 3, 2021. She will be interred in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk, Va. She is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, Vernon Lee Crumpler Jr. She was the proud mother of five children, Beth Ferrell (Susan), Heather Bates, Earl Taylor (Christy), Vernon Crumpler III (Michelle) and Christopher Crumpler (Jenny); 11 grandchildren, Melyssa Hubbard (Nate), Michelle Ferrell, James Bates, Dustin Taylor, Levi Crumpler, Aiden Crumpler, Jadelyn Taylor, Addie Taylor, Zachary Crumpler, Emily Crumpler and Jace Taylor; and one great-grandchild, Marceline Bates.

She was a member of the Gum Springs United Methodist Church. The family received guests at Norman Funeral Chapel in Goochland, Va., on Saturday, June 5, 2021 from 4 to 6 p.m. The funeral will be conducted at Gum Springs United Methodist Church on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. by Paster Dan Kim.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 6 to Jun. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
6
Funeral
6:30p.m.
Gum Springs United Methodist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Norman Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Norman Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
We are thinking of you and your family today. Prayers and condolences. Mike, Jill, Colin, and Teagan
The Campbells
Work
June 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results