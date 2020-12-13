Menu
Alice Mann Curry
CURRY, Alice Mann, 80, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away on November 23, 2020. Beloved wife of Thomas Curry Sr. (deceased); she was also predeceased by her parents, Hunter L. Mann Sr. and Helen Sperisen Mann; one brother, Hunter L. Mann Jr.; two sisters, Catherine M. Golden and Virginia M. Trevillian. She is survived by her children, Thomas "Randy" Curry Jr., Regina Singleton (Bryan); three granddaughters, Taylor and Brianna Singleton, Heather Ashley (James); two sisters, Mary M. Seargent and Peggy M. Naggy; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Alice retired from the Virginia State Police and enjoyed traveling with family and friends and good times at the river and on the farm. She loved her family very much and will always be remembered for her kind and generous spirit. A graveside service will be held on December 19, 2020, 1 p.m. at Mt. Hermon Baptist Church, Mosley, Va. In lieu of flowers, a charitable donation can be made to ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Mt. Hermon Baptist Church
Mosley, VA
Alice was a very sweet and lovable lady! i had the pleasure of seeing her when i was Dr.Stephen Young's Nurse and she was always a joy to see, she could always make me laugh! She will be missed by many!
Casey Williams
December 16, 2020
