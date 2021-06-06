D'AMATO, Alice, age 87, went to be with her Savior on Thursday, June 3, 2021. She was born on July 27, 1933 and was the tenth of 11 children born to Samuel and Anna Grennek of Butler, Pennsylvania. She was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Daniel John D'Amato Sr., whom she met while serving in the Women's Army Corps stationed in Edgewood, Md. Alice was a loyal employee of Sears for over 30 years, and took great pride as a gardener, but she enjoyed nothing more than when her grandchildren came to visit and play in her yard. She leaves her family with warm and loving memories of holidays spent in her home. She had a deep abiding faith that sustained her throughout her life and she was a faithful parishioner of St. Bridget's Catholic Church for over 60 years. Alice is survived by her two sons, Nicholas II (Lynn) and Daniel Jr. (Lisa); and her four daughters, Anita Bailey (John), Susan Douglas (Keith), Lynn Gaines (Ronald) and Christina Kunda (Ronny). Grandma will be missed so much by her 14 grandchildren, Michael, Justin (Lavender), Erin (Chris), Rachele (Dan), Caitlin (Matthew), Kyle, Catherine (Stephen), Connor, Nicholas III, Daniel III, Aaron, Angela, Kayley and Whitney. Last but not least, she leaves behind her seven great-grandchildren, Zelda, Atlas, Davis, William, Carson, Ben and Arrow. She is also survived by three siblings, Stephen Grennek, Sophie McCandless and Helen Daller. The family wishes to thank Alice's caregivers at Our Lady of Hope Health Center, who lovingly cared for her for 10 years. The funeral and burial will be private. Lastly, in Alice's own words, she "kept the home fires burning."



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 6, 2021.