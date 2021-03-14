Menu
Alice V. Delbridge
DELBRIDGE, Alice V., 95, of Richmond, Va. passed away after a short illness on March 8, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dallas E. Delbridge; and sisters, Doris Bryant and Mary Dean Lowery. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia L. D. Janssen; son-in-law, Steven Janssen; grandchildren, Mark Janssen (Letitia) and Kathryn Sweigart (Philip); brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Katherine Vanlandingham; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was a long and active member of Woodland Heights Baptist Church. A graveside ceremony will be held 11 a.m. Monday, March 22, 2021 at Bethany Baptist Church, Callao, Va. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at Woodland Heights Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Woodland Heights Baptist Endowment Fund or Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery
16256 Richmond Road, Callao, VA
