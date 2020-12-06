NOEL, Alice Harris, 97, of Bumpass, died December 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, James McCoy Noel; her brothers, Bernard B. Harris Jr., James A. Harris and Cecil R. Harris Sr.; her sisters, Bernice H. Lloyd and Bessie H. Harlow.
She is survived by her daughter, Mary Alice Noel; her sister, Lee Laverne H. Carter; and her brother-in-law, M. Lloyd Noel. She is also survived by her extended family; and friends, including Gwen and Norman Rose, Stephen and Janette Rose, Andy and Twila Rose; and her special great-grandson, Galen James Rose.
A graveside service will be held at Holly Grove Christian Church at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 6, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Holly Grove Christian Church, 1637 Holly Grove Dr., Bumpass, Va. 23024. Guestbook available at lacyfuneral.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2020.