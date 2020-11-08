MEYER, Alice Helene, born October 17, 1936, in Queens, N.Y., went to be with the Lord on November 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; and her sister, Carolyn Young. She is survived by her son, Kenneth Charles Meyer; and daughter, Linda Carol Hall; and grandchildren, Pamela Linda Shepperson (Edward) and Andrew Stuart Hall (Brittany). "Mema" had five great-granddaughters, Marley, Sophia and Emersyn Hall, Audrey and Olivia Stallard. Alice had a productive, happy life and will be certainly missed. A funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, at the Atlee Chapel, Woody Funeral Home, 9271 Shady Grove Rd., Mechanicsville. Interment private. Online condolences at www.woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 8, 2020.