MEYER, Alice Helene, born October 17, 1936, in Queens, N.Y., went to be with the Lord on November 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; and her sister, Carolyn Young. She is survived by her son, Kenneth Charles Meyer; and daughter, Linda Carol Hall; and grandchildren, Pamela Linda Shepperson (Edward) and Andrew Stuart Hall (Brittany). "Mema" had five great-granddaughters, Marley, Sophia and Emersyn Hall, Audrey and Olivia Stallard. Alice had a productive, happy life and will be certainly missed. A funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, at the Atlee Chapel, Woody Funeral Home, 9271 Shady Grove Rd., Mechanicsville. Interment private. Online condolences at www.woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Woody Funeral Home Atlee Chapel
9271 Shady Grove Road, Mechanicsville, VA 23116
Funeral services provided by:
Woody Funeral Home Atlee Chapel
As President of Woody Funeral Home, I extend our deepest sympathy from all our staff for your loss. We are committed to providing the utmost care to you at this time and throughout the days to come. Our purpose is to assist and serve you in a manner that exceeds your expectations. We pledge to strive to merit the trust you have reposed in us.
Bernie Henderson
November 8, 2020