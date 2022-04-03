HOLLOWAY, Mrs. Alice May, 103, a native of the Studley Community of Hanover County, passed on March 27, 2022, at her residence in Norfolk. The widow of Charles A. Holloway, she was preceded in death by her parents, Washington and Della D. Tuppence Ellis; sons, Clarence E. (Rolesta Bernice) and Ernest M. "Happy" Ellis; sister, Elizabeth Smith (Louis); brother, Joseph; paternal grandparents, George and Julia Cosby Ellis; maternal grandparents, James and Susan Anderson Tuppence.
She is survived by her devoted daughter/granddaughter, Kathy E. Holloway; and her daughter-in-law, Grace M. Ellis; 11 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, 31 great-great-grandchildren and six great-great-great-grandchildren. The grandchildren include Clarence E. Ellis Jr. (Phyllis), Shirley M. Gibbs, Rolesta M. Forrest, Ernest M. Ellis Jr., A. Mario Ellis, Alice M. McLaughlin (Warren), Charles E. Ellis (Cynthia), Sandra A. Johnson (Joseph), Shelia "Precious" Evans, Melvin Poindexter (Linda). In addition, survivors include many nieces, nephews, cousins; her cherished godson, Leandis Hodges Jr.; and caregiver, Mrs. Kizzy Jones.
Viewing will take place at the Graves Funeral Home, 1631 Church St., Norfolk, Va. 23504, on Tuesday, April 5 from 2 until 6 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 6 at 11 a.m. at the New Calvary Baptist Church, 800 E. Virginia Beach Blvd., in Norfolk, Va. 23504. Interment will be in Roosevelt Memorial Cemetery, Chesapeake, Va. Please see https://gravesfuneralhomeinc.com/book-of-memories/4887082/Holloway-Alice/index.php
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2022.