HORTON, Alice Ruth, 71, of Richmond, received her wings Tuesday, June 22, 2021. She was preceded by her husband, Albert Horton Jr.; and parents, Elvin and Eula Trice. She leaves to cherish her loving memory two daughters, Shareeta Glasco (Gerald) and Tia Johnson (Quincy); grandchildren, Gavin and Grant Glasco, Addison Johnson; sister, Barbara Butler (John); and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where visitation will be held 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. followed by the 2 p.m. Celebration of Life service, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Interment private.