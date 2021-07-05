Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Alice Ruth Horton
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave
Richmond, VA
HORTON, Alice Ruth, 71, of Richmond, received her wings Tuesday, June 22, 2021. She was preceded by her husband, Albert Horton Jr.; and parents, Elvin and Eula Trice. She leaves to cherish her loving memory two daughters, Shareeta Glasco (Gerald) and Tia Johnson (Quincy); grandchildren, Gavin and Grant Glasco, Addison Johnson; sister, Barbara Butler (John); and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where visitation will be held 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. followed by the 2 p.m. Celebration of Life service, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Interment private.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jul. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
7
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 1:30p.m.
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA
Jul
7
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Love you all and praying for your strength during this time.
Krystal Clark-Lewis
Family
July 5, 2021
May God give you comfort during this difficult time. Me, Nicole and Daja Love you all dearly.
Luther Daniels
Family
July 5, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results