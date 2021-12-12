Menu
Alice June Hurst
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Woody Funeral Home Parham
1771 North Parham Road
Richmond, VA
HURST, Alice June, 96, of Richmond, Va., went to be with the Lord on December 7, 2021. She was born on August 30, 1925 in Tampa, Fla. to the late George H. and Alice Fern Leavitt. Preceded in death by her husband, Harold E. Hurst; she is survived by her four children, Daniel (Marcia), Timothy (Nancy), Martha (Charlie) and David (Elizabeth); 10 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Alice was a graduate of William Jewell College as an RN and served for 40 years with the Southern Baptist Foreign Mission Board as a missionary with her husband in Honduras, Panama and Mexico. After returning from overseas service, she resumed her nursing career until retirement. She was beloved by all and was a true Christian woman whose greatest desire was to serve God. She loved to sing and did so up to a few weeks before the Lord took her home. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 14, at the Parham Chapel of Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. Interment will take place in Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery, 11650 New Kent Highway, New Kent, Va. 23124 at 9 a.m. December 15. A memorial service will be held at Derbyshire Baptist Church, 8800 Derbyshire Road, Richmond, Va. 23229 on Wednesday, December 15 at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering, IMB, 3806 Monument Ave., P.O. Box 6767, Richmond, Va. 23230-0767, or Lakewood Manor Benevolence Fund, 1900 Lauderdale Dr., Richmond, Va. 23238. Condolences can be expressed at woodyfuneralhome

parham.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2021.
Such a sweet lady. And we hold special memories of Martha and Charlie at Monument Heights. Prayers for the family. May God enfold you all in His arms and bring you both peace and comfort.
Ron and Anita Bowden
Work
December 13, 2021
