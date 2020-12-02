KELLISON, Alice Marshall, 75, of Chester, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 29, 2020. She is survived by her sons, Levi Walter Kellison Jr. (Barbara), Donald Ray Kellison (Renee) and Gordon Kellison (Frances); sister, Barbara A. Burcham (Bill); brother, William E. Humphries (Judy); sister-in-law, Laura Humphries; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Alice was preceded in death by her husband, Levi Walter Kellison Sr.; parents, Willis Nelson and Helen Theresa Humphries; and brother, Willis Nelson Humphries Jr. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. (Rt. 10). In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made at inmemof.org/alice-kellison
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 2, 2020.