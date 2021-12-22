Menu
Alice G. Thompson
FUNERAL HOME
Manning Funeral Home
700 North 25th Street
Richmond, VA
THOMPSON, Alice G., departed this life December 18, 2021. She is survived by her two sons, Andrew Thompson Jr. and Larry Thompson; two daughters, Andrea Chavis and Tracy Thompson; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where funeral services will be held Friday, December 24, 2021, at 10 a.m. Interment Rock Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Viewing
11:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Manning Funeral Home
700 North 25th Street, Richmond, VA
Dec
24
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Manning Funeral Home
700 N 25th St., Richmond, VA
Dec
24
Interment
Rock Hill Baptist Church Cemetery
4271 Rockhill Road, Mechanicsville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Manning Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Walter J. Manning Funeral Home
December 22, 2021
We sincerely send our condolences to the Family and our prayers are with you. Think on the goodness of God and all that He has done for you know that He will never forsake you or leave you. He loves you but He loves your Mom more and He called her up to Heaven to be with Him. Be Blessed Andrew Earl, Larry, Renee´,Tracy and the entire family. Love you, Gary, Sylvia, Darryl and Family
Gary and Sylvia Carter
Family
December 21, 2021
