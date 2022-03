WOODY, Alice, 75, of Montpelier, departed this life June 7, 2021. Remains rest with Owens Funeral Services (Ashland), where there will be a public viewing Monday, 4 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at the Ashland Christian Center (Ashland). CDC guidelines will be enforced with limited seating and face mask requirements. Online condolences: owensfuneralservices.com