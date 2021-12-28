GWATHMEY-SMITH, Alicia, departed this life Monday, December 20, 2021. Alicia leaves to cherish her memory devoted and loving husband, Al M. Smith; son, Garfield D. Gwathney; mother, Lavern B. Gwathmey; brother, Ginter Gwathmey Jr. (Deloris); stepdaughters, Altrina Flemming, Synthia Boisseau; sisters-in-law, Vera Smith, Mable Smith-Early (David); brother-in-law, Larry Smith (Florine); niece, Talisha Hence; nephew, Ginter Gwathmey III (Irene); great-niece, Laila Gwathmey; great-nephews, Ginter Rashad and Jordan Gwathmey; aunts, Frances Gwathney and Mary Baylor; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where family will recieve friends Tuesday, December 28, 2021 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and a Celebration of Life will be Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 12 p.m. Interment St. Paul's Baptist Church Cemetery.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 28, 2021.