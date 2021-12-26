GRIBBEN, Allan R. "Roy", III, of Boca Raton, Florida, passed away on December 17, 2021, at the age of 78. He died peacefully with his family by his side. Allan was born on October 4, 1943 in New Jersey. Allan was preceded in death by his parents, Allan R. Gribben II and Eleanor Gribben. He is survived by his wife, Helen B. Gribben; children, Allan R. Gribben IV, wife, Brin, Kiersten Gribben, Lana Rowe, husband, Aaron; grandchildren, Kyle May, Cailey Gribben, Allan R. Gribben V, Delaney Rowe and Garett Rowe; siblings, Christina and John. Roy loved life! He especially loved his family and close friends. He was generous and enjoyed making people laugh and feel comfortable. He could talk to anyone. One of his greatest pleasures in life was his boat. He would anchor in Lake Boca with loud music, food and plenty of Miller Lite. Roy loved the Miami Dolphins. On Sunday, we would always gather for football. He would often dress up as "Dolphin Denny." Costumes and making people happy were a big part of his character. Santa was one of his favorites. He would go from house to house with a bag full of gifts. In the later years, he did it for his grandchildren. It brought him and everyone else so much joy and laughter. Roy had a love of clothes and he began his career in men's clothing. He always dressed to perfection. He owned a Firestone Tire center until he found his way into investment banking. He loved the markets and remained involved up until his passing. He was so full of life! We will remember every memory we had together. Our hearts are broken. He was one of a kind and we were all blessed to have him in our family. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Woody Funeral Home, 9271 Shady Grove Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23116. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to your local animal rescue. Online condolences at www.woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 26, 2021.