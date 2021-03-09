Menu
Allan P. Miller
MILLER, Allan P., of Powhatan, 79 years young, passed away February 25, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Cheryle "Cam"; his longtime friend and former wife, Jean; his four sons, Allan Reed, Christopher Todd, Troy Wayne Miller, little Chris St. Clair; four grandchildren, Renee', Brandon, Celeste and Kalab; two great-grandchildren, Bailee and Olivia; two siblings, his brother, Ronald Miller; and sister, Carole Wright; and a host of nieces and nephews. His remains rest at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a private family visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St. Jude.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 9 to Mar. 17, 2021.
We are so sorry to hear that Allan had passed. He and Cheryl would visit occasionally at our home and dad considered him a good friend. He will b missed
The Fens Family
March 13, 2021
