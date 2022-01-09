Menu
Allen P. Emerson
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
EMERSON, Allen P., of Chesterfield, passed peacefully at his residence January 6, 2022. He was the son of the late Emerson P. Sr. and Ann Allen. He is survived by his two daughters, Jennifer Allen and Anne Smith (Russell); four grandchildren, Lauren Allen-Wood, Joseph Berry, Wyatt and Henry Smith; two brothers, Richard and Steven Allen; very close friends, Bob and Ethel Walker, Bobby Walsh; and many other loving family and friends.

Born in Vienna, Austria to a military family, he moved around every two years until his family settled in Northern Virginia for his senior year at James Madison High School. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of West Virginia and then graduated from the College of William and Mary Law School. He was a longtime member of the Virginia State Bar and a member of the Chesterfield Moose Lodge. A memorial ceremony will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Bliley's - Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. His family would like to give a special thanks to Regina Freeman for the wonderful care and companionship she provided. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
12
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street, Richmond, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Marsha Coarsey
January 10, 2022
