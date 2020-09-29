MANN, Allen Lee "Gooch", 88, passed away September 26, 2020. He was born on July 31, 1932, in Powhatan, Virginia, to Ruth and Robert Mann. Allen was preceded in death by his parents; and his beloved wife of 58 years, Joyce Anne. We are confident Joy welcomed him into Paradise playing a lively gospel tune on the piano while ordering him to hurry up and get to her. Allen is survived by a sister, Louise; and only brother, Roy; along with his beloved children, Sherry Peebles (Ronnie) and Patsy and Rodney Chirico. "Pop" was deeply cherished by his five grandchildren, Ashley Holmes (Ryan), Whitney Beck (Matt Roberts), Ryan Beck (Jessica), Britni Chirico and Joseph Chirico (Cece); and his five great-grandchildren. Known as "Gooch," Allen was a veteran of the Air Force and the Air National Guard, serving his country nearly 40 years. He used his few free moments to build a biplane in his Glen Allen backyard which brought him great fulfillment. Allen and Joy were longtime members of Salem Baptist Church in Crozier. Allen's legacy can be summarized in Proverbs 20:6-7, "Most men will proclaim every one his own goodness; but a faithful man, who can find? The just man walketh in his integrity; his children are blessed after him." His passion for and dedication to his wife and family were beyond measure. The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 30, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the West Chapel Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 West Broad Street. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 1, in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.

