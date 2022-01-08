PERKINS, Allen Keith, Jr., 55, of Glen Allen, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, January 5, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Monica; three children, Stephanie, Stephen and Jason; parents, Allen Sr. and E. Grant Perkins; three grandchildren, Kaylee, Spencer and Jaxon; brother, Andrew Perkins (Lori) and their children. The family will receive friends 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St. Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Monday, January 10, in Oakland Baptist Church Cemetery, 2965 Oakland Church Road, Gum Spring, Va. 23065.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 8, 2022.