Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Allen Keith Perkins Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Glen Allen
11020 W. Broad St.
Glen Allen, VA
PERKINS, Allen Keith, Jr., 55, of Glen Allen, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, January 5, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Monica; three children, Stephanie, Stephen and Jason; parents, Allen Sr. and E. Grant Perkins; three grandchildren, Kaylee, Spencer and Jaxon; brother, Andrew Perkins (Lori) and their children. The family will receive friends 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St. Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Monday, January 10, in Oakland Baptist Church Cemetery, 2965 Oakland Church Road, Gum Spring, Va. 23065.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 8, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
9
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Glen Allen
11020 W. Broad St., Glen Allen, VA
Jan
10
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Oakland Baptist Church Cemetery,
2965 Oakland Church Road, Gum Spring, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Homes - Glen Allen
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bennett Funeral Homes - Glen Allen.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
My sincere condolences on the passing on your loved one. May God comfort you and your family as only he can.
Suzan Geissler
Family
January 9, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results