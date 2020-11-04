STULTZ, Allen Wilbur, 83, of Afton, passed away on November 1, 2020. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Jamie Covey. He is survived by his loving wife, Jean Stultz; children, Arlene Tanner (Lee), Cindy Thomas and Chuck Lewis; two grandchildren, Tracey Agee (Jeff) and Daniel Tomes (Jess); six great-grandchildren; sister, Marilyn Raisor; and nephews, Mark and Steve. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 5, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where a 1 p.m. service will be held on Friday, November 6. Entombment will follow at Signall Hill Memorial Park. Online condolences may be registered at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 4, 2020.