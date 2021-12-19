JACKSON, Mrs. Allene B., of Hopewell, departed this life Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at the Riverview on the Appomattox Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born July 12, 1929 in Duplin County, N.C., to her parents, the late James Ballard and Willie Florence Pearsall; and stepfather, James Roberts. Allene was employed with the Chesterfield Hotel Restaurant and Fort Lee (food service) for 36 years. Her hobbies included cooking, baking, singing and dancing. She was always very fashionable. In her past time, she would watch baseball, wrestling and loved her soap operas. She attended Church of Christ. Mom enjoyed going to Texas Roadhouse and Golden Corral for birthday parties and family gatherings. She enjoyed spiritual music and going to church.
Funeral service was held 11 a.m. Saturday, December 18, 2021 at the chapel of Bland Funeral Home, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, Va. 23803. For condolences, please visit the website: www.blandfuneralhomes.com
. Thank you and God bless!
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2021.