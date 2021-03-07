BROWN, Mrs. Allie J., age 92, of Richmond, departed this life March 2, 2021. She was preceded in death by one son, William H. Winfree. She is survived by two daughters, Charlotte Wright (Charles) and Delores Branch; one son, Willie Winfree (Theresa); 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, a host of great-great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; daughter-in-law, Shalley Winfree; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue. Graveside services will be held Monday, 1 p.m. at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. The governor's guidance on social distancing will be applied. Family and friends assemble at the cemetery 12:45 p.m. Monday.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2021.