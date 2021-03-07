Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Allie J. Brown
FUNERAL HOME
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA
BROWN, Mrs. Allie J., age 92, of Richmond, departed this life March 2, 2021. She was preceded in death by one son, William H. Winfree. She is survived by two daughters, Charlotte Wright (Charles) and Delores Branch; one son, Willie Winfree (Theresa); 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, a host of great-great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; daughter-in-law, Shalley Winfree; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue. Graveside services will be held Monday, 1 p.m. at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. The governor's guidance on social distancing will be applied. Family and friends assemble at the cemetery 12:45 p.m. Monday.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
8
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Mt. Calvary Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond.
To the family & friends of Allie Brown, We at Mount Calvary Cemetery wish to express our deepest sympathies for the loss of your loved one and we pray that God will help to ease your pain in the days to come. We are proud and honored to be chosen as the final resting place for Allie. This is a responsibility that we do not take lightly and I pledge the highest level of perpetual care to honor her memory. Please do not hesitate to call us with any concerns or if there is anything we can do to make these difficult experiences any easier. Jim Glass General Mgr. Mount Calvary Cemetery 804-355-5271
Mount Calvary Cemetery
March 8, 2021
Bunny and family I offer my sincerest condolences in the passing of your loved one. This is a pain that will lessen with time but will never go away. May God the Father bring you peace.
Beverly Coleman Cobbs
March 7, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
March 7, 2021
