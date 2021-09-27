PAYNE, Allison Griffin, 57, of Detroit, Michigan, passed away on September 1, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Kathryn Griffin Payne and Dana Edward Payne. She was born in Richmond, Virginia. She previously resided in Chicago, Illinois, where she became an Emmy Award-winning broadcaster at WGN-TV. She is survived by a hosts of relatives including three aunts, two uncles, several cousins, a godfather, goddaughter, extended family and friends. Due to the need to restrict gatherings because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the graveside service will be limited to the family. The family asks that donations be made in Allison's name to a charity of your choice
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 27, 2021.