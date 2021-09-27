Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Allison Griffin Payne
FUNERAL HOME
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave
Richmond, VA
PAYNE, Allison Griffin, 57, of Detroit, Michigan, passed away on September 1, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Kathryn Griffin Payne and Dana Edward Payne. She was born in Richmond, Virginia. She previously resided in Chicago, Illinois, where she became an Emmy Award-winning broadcaster at WGN-TV. She is survived by a hosts of relatives including three aunts, two uncles, several cousins, a godfather, goddaughter, extended family and friends. Due to the need to restrict gatherings because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the graveside service will be limited to the family. The family asks that donations be made in Allison's name to a charity of your choice. Send online condolences at www.marchfh.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
I met Allison when I was her dentist in Detroit almost 40 years ago, and she was a college student. I don´t think I ever met such a vibrant, kind, intelligent and beautiful person. Even though she hadn´t started her career, it wasn´t difficult to see she was going places in life. So sad to see someone like her go so young. My condolences to all her friends and family.
Ron Miakinin
September 27, 2021
Allison was such a sweet person. We met through charity work: she was always someone we could rely upon to emcee an event and to lend her talents to any fundraiser. She was also a "must-see" broadcaster during her days at WGN. Rest in peace.
Janice Sachen
Other
September 26, 2021
A sad loss of a beautiful, classy respected Chicago news person. This world lost you & the difference you made WAY too soon. God´s Peace
L Michiels
September 26, 2021
TO ALLISON PAYNE FAMILY, I HAD THE PLEASURE OF MEETING ALLISON ABOUT 10 YEARS AGO. I WAS WORKING AT THE MERLO LIBRARY FOR EARLY VOTING. I TOOK CARE OF ALLISON. ALLISON WAS THE MOST WONDERFUL LADY WITH A HEART OF GOLD. I WILL TRULY MISS HER VERY MUCH. I ALWAYS WATCHED ALLISON ON CHANNEL 9. MY SINCERE CONDOLENCES TO YOU AND YOUR FAMILY. RIP ALLISON PAYNE.
CAROL SMALL
September 26, 2021
Allison, May you have eternal rest and peace... You were beautiful inside and out. We bonded over so Any commonalities. Until we meet again my sweet Soror!
Monique Sneed
Friend
September 25, 2021
Rest In Peace and love sweet sister...
Monique Sneed
Friend
September 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results