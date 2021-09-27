I met Allison when I was her dentist in Detroit almost 40 years ago, and she was a college student. I don´t think I ever met such a vibrant, kind, intelligent and beautiful person. Even though she hadn´t started her career, it wasn´t difficult to see she was going places in life. So sad to see someone like her go so young. My condolences to all her friends and family.

Ron Miakinin September 27, 2021